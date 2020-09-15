Taiwan, Japan and Australia agree organic equivalency

Taiwan and Japan have finalised and released the details of a memorandum, signed by the two countries in late October 2019, promoting the cooperation on the import-export of organic foods.

The memorandum explains that products accompanying an organic Japanese agricultural standard (JAS) system certificate can be imported into Taiwan and sold as organic.

In a 2018 report published by Taiwan Business, Taiwan was behind global and regional markets in its consumption of organic foods, with moderate year-on-year growth of 5 per cent partly due to the “range of rigorous regulations placed on imported food and agricultural products”.

Certified products under the Taiwan organic agricultural product system are also exportable to Japan and can be marketed as organic.

The agreement stipulates that an exporter in each respective economy must use a certified inspection body on a negotiated and published list in order to obtain mutually recognized organic status.

All imported Japanese organic produce must apply to Taiwan’s central authority (AFA) for review after being imported.

Upon completion of this document review, the product will be provided a number that must also appear on packaging before it can be sold in Taiwan.

Any imported Japanese organic products must meet the labelling requirements for organic agricultural products in Taiwan, in accordance with article 18 of the Organic Agriculture Promotion Law.

Any exported Taiwan organic products to Japan must be fixed with a JAS organic label issued by a Japanese certified body before they can be sold as organic in Japan.

Details of the Australia-Taiwan agreement are yet to be published.