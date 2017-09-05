IDC calls EU-wide port strike

A dispute between Spanish port workers and the government is set to escalate this week following a call by the International Dockworkers’ Council (IDC) for a two-hour, Europe-wide strike this week.

The stoppage will take place from 10am to 12pm on Thursday 29 June.

“This stoppage has been called for two main reasons: to support the struggle of Spanish dockworkers in their conflict with that nation’s government; and to fight the ultra-liberal model of the European Union that goes against the interests of workers and trade unions,” the IDC said.

Spanish stevedores have been battling against government moves to reform labour laws in order to bring them in line with EU policy.

Workers called a 48-hour strike last week after the latest round of negotiations broke down and the UGT union said more walkouts are planned for 48-hour periods between 26 and 28 June, 29 June and 1 July, 3-5 July and 6-8 July.