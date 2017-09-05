New look for Pink Lady

Pink Lady will launch a new “look and feel” for its brand at Asia Fruit Logistica. This will include new graphics and a revamped brand identity.

The move will mark the first update to the Pink Lady brand guidelines since 2008.

“We have undertaken extensive consultation and global research to develop a distinctive new strategy based on branding best practice,” said Craig Chester of Apple and Pear Australia (APAL), the global brand owner of Pink Lady.

“The result is a modern look built upon the core drivers of our brand, whilst retaining all the foundation elements of our much loved Pink Lady brand. We are excited to unveil this first within Asia.”

The team behind Pink Lady have worked hard to build its business in the Far East since the first import licence for the apple into Asian territories was issued in 2011. Chester said the challenge for Pink Lady in Asia is to build a strong destination for quality apples.

“We have seen the traditional trading channels through Europe and the UK are still prioritised by the big exporting regions globally,” he told Asiafruit.

“Positively, the challenge for Pink Lady’s growth in Asia is not consumer demand. The challenge is securing 365 day quality supply, and continuously demonstrating to exporters that Pink Lady in Asia is a great destination market backed by our global network.”