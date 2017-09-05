Dubai to host Fruitnet Forum Middle East

The programme, which can be viewed here, features high-profile local and international speakers.

Fruitnet Forum Middle East is the place to connect and build valuable partnerships with key players from the entire fresh produce supply chain. This is your chance to meet, explore, share and take your business to the next level.

Fruitnet Forum Middle East is held on Monday 4 December 2017 at the Conrad Hotel, the day before WOP Dubai opens its doors.

In its ninth year, WOP Dubai or International Perishables Expo Middle East, is the region's annual trade show for fresh produce industry professionals to meet and conduct business, taking place on 5-7 December 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center.