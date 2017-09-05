 Marco showcases Australian tie-up

Nina Pullman

British packing specialist aims to secure foothold in Australia after new state-of-the-art packing line installed at grape grower NCF

Marco managing director, Mandy Hart

UK packaging and software company Marco has celebrated a major new installation by co-exhibiting with customer and Australian grape grower NCF at this year’s Asia Fruit Logistica.

The joint stand was designed to showcase the four-line packing system, which has enabled NCF to move from packing in the field, to a state-of-the-art packhouse operation.

Installed at the start of this year, the new system was finalised by Marco and NCF at last year’s show, said Marco managing director Mandy Hart.

“The stand is in a good location and hopefully it will give us a foothold in Australia,” she said.

Marco is expanding across the world, Hart continued, having just opened a new office in Africa alongside its headquarters in Kent, UK, and sites in the US, Canada and Latin America.

