Vizzone heads global food and agri at ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has appointed Patrick Vizzone to the newly created position of international head of food, beverage and agribusiness.



The Hong Kong-based executive role has been established to develop trade and investment flows between Asia and ANZ’s home markets of Australia and New Zealand, and to also drive global trade and investment flows.



“China looms large in terms of trade and investment flows between Asia and our home markets, but it’s not all about China,” Vizzone told Fruitnet. “International for ANZ is essentially Asia, the US and Europe, so it’s a considerable footprint.



“When you look at the number of markets we’re in across Asia, it’s a real point of differentiation. We’re in all the main markets and we also have branches in key emerging markets like Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, and our network extends into the South Pacific,” he added. “That dovetails with our global network including Hong Kong, Singapore, London and New York, so it gives us phenomenal coverage.”



While Vizzone is responsible for ANZ’s large institutional clients in the food, beverage and agribusiness space, a key part of his role will be to build linkages with the group’s corporate agribusiness franchise in Australia and New Zealand. “That’s the key flow – large institutional clients investing in the corporate agri space in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.



Prior to joining ANZ, Vizzone was National Australia Bank’s head of institutional banking for Asia as well as Asia head of food and agribusiness for the group.