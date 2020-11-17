Watch now: European berry market update

Last week, Fruitnet Insights and Global Berry Congress hosted an online European berry market update, providing 500 participants from 42 countries with in-depth analysis of the latest berry category trends following several months of upheaval.

The virtual event looked closely at what's changed in the European berry business during the past three months as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and explored what this means for its longer-term development.

Joining Mike Knowles, Fruitnet’s editorial director for Europe, were leading analysts and industry experts from Europanel, Rabobank, SanLucar, T&G, Worldwide Fruit, Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Planasa and BerryWorld.

The event also included a preview of the forthcoming Global Berry Congress, which takes place in Rotterdam on 7-9 December.

“We would like to thank all of our Global Berry Congress sponsors and exhibitors, who continue to support our coverage of the international berry category,” Knowles commented.

“During what continues to be an extremely challenging period for the entire fresh produce business, it was great to bring so many people in the berry business together to find out what’s been happening and what lies ahead.”

Global Berry Congress 2020 is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on 7-9 December for Global Berry Congress 2020.