Positivity post-lockdown

Pink Lady has announced it has seen a strong sales performance in the UK in recent months, despite what it descibed as "uniquely challenging circumstances".

The apple brand remains the UK’s number one fresh produce brand and has reported a 16 per cent sales increase (volume) in June in comparison to the same period last year.



This positive performance coincided with the launch of Pink Lady’s first television advertising campaign in the UK, which ran from 12-30 June, as part of an extensive media initiative to further elevate brand awareness and communicate the "unique eating experience of a perfect Pink Lady apple".

According to Pink Lady, early results from the advertising show brand awareness has increased by 3 per cent to 87 per cent of the UK population post-campaign, with the advertising reaching 23m adults during its run.

“Despite uniquely challenging circumstances this year, 2020 has been significant for Pink Lady with the launch of our new brand creative across all marketing platforms," said Lynn Shaw, marketing manager at Pink Lady. "We have adapted plans to ensure our communications are valuable and appropriate during the Covid-19 pandemic and the response from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’d like to thank all of our licensees, growers, retailers and stakeholders for their support over this challenging time," she added. "Protecting the supply chain gives our consumers even more faith in the brand. The uplift in sales from last year is great news because it shows us that consumers are keen to enjoy a Pink Lady moment as a positive part of their day even during difficult times.”