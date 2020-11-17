Women and leadership in the spotlight

Global Women Fresh, the industry’s first global network for women in produce is partnering with internationally recognised women’s leadership expert Michelle Redfern to offer the Advancing Women Formula – a new coaching webinar series that provides women with crucial skills seldom taught in leadership programmes.

The free series will kick off with the How Women Can Have A Career that Soars: The Critical Leadership Skills Seldom Taught to Women webinar which gives women the 33 per cent of critical information that is typically missing from female-focused leadership development programmes.

“In this webinar, I ask women to firstly think about the best career advice they've ever received, and then secondly whether that advice got them promoted. Then I advise them on the career advice they should be getting!” said Michelle Redfern, expert women’s coach and founder of Advancing Women.

Julie Escobar, co-founder of Global Women Fresh, said: “We’re thrilled to offer women at all levels in the fresh produce supply chain access to the coaching expertise of Michelle Redfern, because individuals and industries benefit when more women feel empowered to let their leadership shine through”.

The webinar is available to international women in the fresh produce industry for free and will take place on 27 August at 3 pm US EST. Event details and registration can be found at: bit.ly/2Cfy8Fn