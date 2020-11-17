Insights aplenty at Asiafruit Business Forum

Visitors to Asia Fruit Logistica ON can gain practical advice and takeaway messages for managing their fresh produce businesses at the Asiafruit Business Forum.

The event’s new digital format will cover topics from across the value chain via a three-track programme.

Sessions on day one (18 November) are themed around ‘The Supplier’, examining key trends and developments across the production, post-harvest and packaging sectors.

The event gets underway with a session on the evolution of varietal development, led by Ged Sippel of major vegetable seed producer Syngenta.

Modified atmosphere packaging comes into focus in the second session on day one, with a presentation from Gary Ward of Israel-based Stepac.

Alanna Rennie and Andrew Sim of law firm Baker & McKenzie will then lead a discussion on the peculiarities of trademarking a variety.

Day one rounds out with a session on how technology is being used to assess and manage fruit quality. Tanmay Bhargava of Indian ag-tech start-up Intello Labs will highlight advancements being made in mobile grading solutions, while Luke Wood of Escavox will discuss how in-transit technology and analytics are being used to protect fresh produce offerings through the supply chain.

The attention turns to ‘The Consumer’ on day two of the Asiafruit Business Forum (19 November), with the programme featuring presentations from experts in fresh produce marketing and branding.

Echo Yuan of Joy Wing Mau will highlight how her company is using brand ambassadors to communicate the health properties of its fruit to Chinese consumers, while M. Scott Howarth of Sinclair will present a case study on EcoLabel, a new sustainable labelling option appealing to shoppers worldwide.

Matthew Crouch, founder of Soto Consulting, will highlight the value that can be derived from a brand audit and the importance of brand affinity.

Meanwhile, Lisa Cork of Fresh Produce Branding will discuss how fresh produce companies can make localisation work for their businesses.

The Asiafruit Business Forum will proudly play host to the Global Women’s Fresh Conference on day three of Asia Fruit Logistica ON (20 November).

The two-hour sessions stream live at 11:00 Singapore/China time each day, with recordings available on demand to all registered Asia Fruit Logistica ON visitors.