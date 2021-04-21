HelloFresh adopts new sustainable packaging

In marking Earth Day 2021, global meal-kit company Hello Fresh US has announced a new partnership with US-based Pratt Industries to introduce cardboard packaging made of 100 per cent post-consumer recycled content for its HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits.

HelloFresh said the adoption of recyclable packaging made entirely from recycled content is one of its “measurable steps” to reduce waste and improve circularity of materials in the economy.

“Our goal in changing the way people eat forever is to provide better access to fresh ingredients in a more sustainable way,” said Uwe Voss, chief executive of HelloFresh US.

“This includes constant innovation, investment, and partnerships with sustainability leaders like Pratt Industries to improve the recyclability and minimise the environmental impact of our meal kit packaging.

“The introduction of fully circular packaging is a significant and measurable step towards achieving our long-term sustainability strategy.”

Pratt Industries 100 per cent recycled packaging will enable HelloFresh to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6,800 tonnes and save over 115,000 trees per year.

Pratt Industries cardboard boxes are made from 100 per cent recycled paper. The performance-based packaging protects food while in transit while offering a more sustainable solution.

“Pratt Industries is honoured to be part of HelloFresh's drive to be more sustainable,” said Chris Stanton, president of Pratt Specialty Group.

“Building better packaging - with the ultimate goal of reusing that packaging yet again - takes a united thoughtful approach. HelloFresh truly has a cutting-edge vision around sustainability and our team is thankful for like-minded environmental leaders.”

Optimisation enables reduction

HelloFresh is also implementing a new analytical Box Fit programme which assigns the smallest possible box size to a customer’s order based on the volume and size of contents.

Using this enhanced algorithm in the fulfilment process has increased the use of HelloFresh’s smallest boxes to 60 per cent, eliminating a significant amount of unnecessary packaging.

The programme also reduces the use of cold packs and insulation, while increasing the number of boxes that fit on a truck for distribution.

“Our approach to packaging is to avoid using it whenever possible. When packaging plays an essential role in protecting the quality and safety of the food in our meal kits, we are committed to either reducing or optimising it for recyclability,” said Jeff Yorzyk, director of sustainability at HelloFresh US.

“Leveraging cutting-edge technology and the new 100 per cent recycled cardboard from Pratt Industries are two important steps towards continued leadership in sustainable packaging solutions for meal kits.”

Hello Fresh said the introduction of innovative, sustainable packaging supports its long-term strategy to lead the industry in sustainable business practices.

This includes offsetting 100 per cent of its carbon emissions and leveraging a demand-driven subscription model that minimises food waste throughout its supply chain and then sends only the exact ingredients customers need to make a meal, reducing at-home food waste by at least 25 per cent when compared with grocery store-bought meals.