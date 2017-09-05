Allison named commercial director at Eurofins

Eurofins Food and Water Testing UK and Ireland has named Ben Allison as its new commercial director.

Allison's role will seem him oversee the sales and marketing teams, having joined the company after more than seven years in commercial roles at British Sugar.

He said: “I’m keen to hear from our customers, to understand how we can continue to support their businesses, and understand what we can do more of to ensure our commercial relationships continue to go from strength to strength.

“Building stronger partnerships with our customers will be critical to success and in the recent past we’ve grown both organically and through acquisition so that’s something that we’d like to see continue in the future.”

Eurofins acquired Exova and ILS in 2016, and Allison said Eurofins was in a position to provide a centre of service and technical excellence, as well as leverage the company’s scale.

“Eurofins has huge capability in our sister businesses in Europe and further afield so I’m also keen to understand what more we can offer from those laboratories and how we can work closely together with their technical teams in supporting our clients' requirements," he said.

“In addition, while Eurofins is a hugely successful global testing group, it still allows its individual businesses to have a high degree of autonomy over how they operate, with a real encouragement to think as entrepreneurially as possible. That’s a rare, but really exciting, environment to be working in.”