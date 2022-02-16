GWF launches 2nd Annual Awards

Global Women Fresh has announced that nominations are now open for the 2nd annual Woman of Impact and EmpowerHER Company Awards celebrating women in produce.

The awards were created to celebrate women and companies who lead by example in advancing the role of women across the international fruit and vegetable industry.

GWF founder Julie Escobar said: “The Woman of Impact Award is given to an extraordinary woman who leads by example, lives with purpose, and inspires others to be more and do more.

“She is a modern-day hero, game-changer, mover and shaker, and a role model who leads by example. With courage, confidence, commitment and integrity, she inspires others to go further, making a ripple of impact across her community and around the globe.”

The inaugural Woman of Impact Award was won by Allison Kopf, founder and CEO of Artemis, the market-leading cultivation management platform serving the fruit, vegetable, floriculture, cannabis, and hemp industries.

“I'm so incredibly grateful for the honour of winning the Woman of Impact Award,” Kopf said. “[Women need to] help push for a change so we can see more diverse leaders speaking. This is the reason why events like this and organisations like Global Women Fresh are so, so important right now.”

The EmpowerHER Award recognises a single company paving the road to empower women in leadership roles and championing the inclusion of women in the goals and the vision of the enterprise.

Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development as well as to developing programs for the frontline women of our industry.

Last year’s EmpowerHER Company Award went to leading Peruvian agribusiness Danper, a supplier of fruit and vegetables, super grains and ready-to-eat meals produced to the highest quality, efficiency and sustainability standards.

CEO and Founder Rosario Bazán, explained that Danper’s business model is based on the generation of shared values.

“For us the creation of shared value implies that we generate efficiency and economic growth at the same time that we are able to create social progress for our workers, their families and communities,” she said.

Urging people to get involved in this year’s awards, Escobar said: “The chances are you know a woman or a company that is breaking down barriers and lifting up the women around them.

“By nominating, you are supporting the United Nation’s goal of a sustainable future, you are expressing appreciation for workplace integrity, and you are contributing to a more just and prosperous world.”

To find out more about the nomination criteria and submit your nomination visit Global Women Fresh. Nominations are open until 15 March.

The awards ceremony will be held from 10am-11am on Thursday 7 April, at Future Lab, Hall 2.2 D-05.