Shanghai ports reach reefer capacity

Shanghai’s ongoing Covid-19 lockdown continues to cause supply chain disruption and now shipping lines have started to divert reefer cargo as local ports reach plug-in capacity.

The lockdown has affected the movement and availability of trucks leading to slow pickup of cargo and long container dwell times. As a result, shipping lines have advised there is a high stress on reefer plug capacities.

“Due to the impact of the lockdown, we have seen an increased yard density for dangerous goods and reefer containers in Shanghai terminals. We recommend customers, when possible, to ship or divert the cargo to other Chinese destinations or other markets in order to avoid the congested port,” said Maersk in an advisory.

CMA CGM, MSC and ONE all issued similar updates advising their customers that they might not be able to discharge reefer containers in Shanghai.

“To prevent a potential situation whereby on last minute your reefer shipment is denied for discharge due to limited plug capacities, it is highly recommended that cargo owners anticipate potential issues and identify re-rerouting options,” said CMA CGM.

On 11 April Maersk said it would begin to omit vessels from Shanghai and according to a report from Splash247 other lines are expected to follow suit.