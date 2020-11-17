More bushfire support for growers

Australian apple and pear growers affected by summer bushfires have received more support in the form of A$31m (US$21m) in grants from the federal government.

This new set of funding, announced on 23 June, complements the support announced by the New South Wales government in May.

The funding will be split up into grants of A$120,000 (US$82,900) per hectare for bushfire affected orchards.

David Littleproud, minister of agriculture, drought and emergency management, said cost replacing fire damaged orchards was significant and the grants would help reduce the burden on growers.

“Our apple producers have suffered significant impacts with Apple and Pear Australia estimating that 170.5ha of apple orchards needing to be replaced,” Littleproud said.

“To put this into perspective, each hectare can cost around A$360,000 to replace and take up to five years to produce income again.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had talked with growers from Batlow and Tumbarumba who were uncertain of the future of their orchards following the fires and the government wanted to ensure their businesses could continue.

“They were having to make decisions about whether they are going to stay and have another crack and go forward again or they were going to give up,” Morrison said.

“And I said we were going to work on a plan together to ensure that we get the orchards back and we were going to support them in doing that.”