Featured news
1st September 2021, 10:04 Hong Kong
Rockit partners with Tiny Chef
Miniature apple offering to feature on Instagram sensation’s cooking show
Macfrut 2021: anticipation keeps growing
International fruit and vegetable companies will gather on 7-9 September at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy
RSA eyes apple and pear milestone
South African apples and pears could break through the 60m-carton export barrier this year
T&G Fresh appoints new managing director
Former Foodstuffs executive Rod Gibson joins New Zealand fresh produce business
Salix Fruits kicks off US apple campaign
Despite unfavourable weather conditions due to high temperatures, company anticipates a favourable season
Post-Covid backing for Australian industry bodies
Fresh produce industry bodies receive Victorian government funding to support Covid-19 recovery
Matt Glenn joins Kiwifruit Breeding Centre
Inaugural chief executive looks forward to accelerating New Zealand’s “kiwifruit breeding success”
Fruit imports rise in Japan over July
Surge in kiwifruit and banana volumes counters dip in orange trade
Insights aplenty at Asiafruit Business Forum
Experts from across the value chain to offer insights on marketing, retail and technology
