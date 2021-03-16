Featured news
21st July 2021, 15:06 London
Orsero back on the road with Autogrill
The supplier has resumed its highly promising commercial journey with Italy’s leading transport network retailer
Lleida agriculture the focus of climate change study
Region’s agricultural model in the spotlight in an international study on climate prediction and water management
Label Investments acquires Tropical Organic Growers
Tropical Organic Growers is one of Mexico’s leading growers and exporters of organic bananas
South African Sharon fruit season ends
The 2021 season showed that consumers were still keen on Sharon fruit
Brand refresh for Salix Fruits
Company said the new image reflected its journey towards creation of a global brand
Kuhne and Nagel boosts earnings
Logistics group more than doubles its earnings in the opening half of 2021
Major breakthrough in fight against modern slavery
Remote sensing is being used to identify migrant settlements and possible exploitation of agricultural labour on strawberry farms in Greece
Westfalia sends first Colombian Hass to South Korea
The 18-tonne shipment marks the opening of another new market for Colombian avocados
Fruit Logistica ready for much-awaited return
Eurofruit speaks to Madlen Miserius about the international exhibition’s planned return in February 2022
