Liam O'Callaghan
Liam O'Callaghan is a staff journalist for Asiafruit and Produce Plus. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism from La Trobe University and has previously worked as a journalist for the Monmouthshire Beacon in Wales and the Portland Observer in Victoria.
Contact info
- Email:
- liam@fruitnet.com
PLS Plantations unveils Japanese joint venture
Ag-tech company Myfarm invests M$210m in joint venture with PLS Plantations to cultivate durian in Malaysia
Indonesia looks to boost exports
Government to assist horticultural businesses in effort to boost exports
Sweet Palermo introduced to India
Rijk Zwaan and IG International collaboration delivers sweet pointed peppers to Indian market
Di Muto expands Financial Services into North America
Agri-fintech company secures financing deal with Mexican-based grower-exporter Grupo Paisano
DHL opens new Australian perishable facility
Brisbane facility to help DHL Global Forwarding meet surging demand for perishable goods export
Australian horticulture value continues growth
Vegetables and nuts drive value in past 12 months while entire industry adds A$6.15bn over the last decade
Wan Hai Lines improves pineapple service
Taiwanese shipping company adds more reefer containers and works with industry to improve supply chain
First shipment of Philippine durian ready for China
Philippine durian will enter the market for the first time in March with an initial shipment of 7,500 tonnes
Plenty partners with property investor
Strategic alliance with Realty Income provides up to US$1bn for development of properties for indoor farms
Scales announces annual results
Lockdowns in China during critical sales window adversely affect the company’s horticulture division
The Warehouse adds fresh produce
Fruit and vegetables available at six of the New Zealand retailer’s stores as part of trial
IFG celebrates 20 years of Cotton Candy
Unique variety added a new flavour profile to the table grape category
Kakuzi hosts Dalian Yidu Group
Kenyan avocado exporter reveals plans to ramp up exports following visit from Chinese importer
Costa announces full-year results
Leading Australian fresh produce company posts “creditable” performance in the face of difficult weather conditions.
New exotic mushroom facility for South Australia
Former Holden vehicle painting plant transformed into mushroom production facility by Epicurean Food Group
High tech future for Korea
Korean minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs outlines government plans to foster young farmers and accelerate technology take-up
Vietnam exports to China surge
Removal of Covid restrictions in China and opening of border crossings provide boost for Vietnamese fruit exporters
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand
Government implements state of emergency as fruit industry prepares to assess the damage from “devastating” storm
Calls to build Vietnam fruit brand
Fresh produce export industry pushes to establish and promote a unified brand identity for Vietnamese fruit
Cambodian produce sets sights on Alibaba
Department of Commerce working on MOU with leading Chinese e-commerce platform to list Cambodian fruit