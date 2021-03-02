For fresh fruit and vegetable marketing and distribution in Asia
Maura Maxwell

BY MAURA MAXWELL

@maurafruitnet

Download PDF Print

Tuesday 2nd March 2021, 18:39 Hong Kong

Chile adapts to India’s new GM rules

Apples are the main Chilean export affected by the new import regulations

Chile adapts to India’s new GM rules

Related Articles

Chilean fruit exporters say they are working hard to comply with new Indian import regulations requiring certain fruit and vegetable imports to be certified as non-GMO.

The law, which came into force on 1 March following a three-month postponement, means that a selection of fresh produce imports to India – including apples, melons, plums, peppers, and tomatoes – must now carry proof they have not been genetically modified.

Charif Christian Carvajal of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (Asoex) said: “Chilean phytosanitary authorities and Embassy officials in New Delhi have been collaborating with their Indian counterparts to comply with the countries new non-GMO certificate requirement”.

Apples have spearheaded Chile’s fruit export drive in India. Last year they made up 62 per cent of the 32,000 tonnes of total fruit shipments to this market. Kiwifruit was in second place, accounting for 34 per cent of shipments.

Blueberries, avocados and cherries are also exported to India, albeit in limited quantities.

This season also saw Chile carry out its first cherry promotional campaign in India targeting consumers and wholesalers through traditional and online channels.

Under the new law enacted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), every consignment of the listed products (24 in total) must carry ‘a non-GM origin cum GM-free certificate’ issued by an authorised national or regional government authority. The law applies to imports of apples and all of the other listed products that are shipped on, or after, 1 March.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to Asiafruit

Popular news

Read: LatestMost read

AF Digital Edition

Upcoming Events

March to May 2021

 

Keep informed...