Maura Maxwell
Maura Maxwell is Latin America editor for the Market Intelligence group, publisher of Eurofruit, Asiafruit, Americafruit, Fresh Produce Journal and Produce Plus.
Covering developments across the Latin American continent as well as in Spain, Maura rejoined Market Intelligence in 2013 following a number of years as a freelance contributor.
Maura is a former editor of Eurofruit and Americafruit.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 3706
- Fax:
- +44 20 7501 0306
- Email:
- maura@fruitnet.com
