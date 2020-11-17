AvoLast hits the market

Mission Produce and Hazel Technologies have unveiled a new post-harvest solution that extends the shelf life of avocados.

Known as AvoLast, the biodegradable and food-safe packaging insert blocks ethylene receptors while minimising operational impact on the supply chain.

“As consumers adapt to new habits and behaviours during this time of uncertainty, AvoLast is the perfect solution to support the longevity of avocados on the shelf or behind the counter,” said Patrick Cortes, Mission Produce’s senior director of business development.

“With AvoLast, retailers and foodservice businesses can reduce shrink and continue or enhance their avocado ripening programs without compromising on consumer experience due to overripe fruit.

“After testing the solution in various environments throughout our supply chain, AvoLast avocados had an extended ripe shelf life of two-three days.”

By increasing the shelf life of both hard and ripe Hass avocados, Mission Produce hopes its retail and foodservice customers can reduce throwaways, in turn increasing profit and minimising inventory stress, while creating consumer experiences that drive category growth.

Hazel Technologies chief executive, Aidan Mouat, said AvoLast can reduce global food waste, an increasing environmental, ethical and financial threat for the fresh produce industry.

“AvoLast is the rare win-win solution that delivers a better consumer experience and substantial environmental benefits,” explained Mouat.

“In the US alone, food distribution waste consumes about 6 per cent of our total energy budget, 24 per cent of our fresh water, and generates somewhere around 300m tonnes of harmful carbon emissions. As the market demands efficiencies to reduce this waste, Hazel’s technology is increasingly vital.”