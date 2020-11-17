Sign up for our free Asia Briefing: Marketing to China

Asia Fruit Logistica ON’s series of free, online briefings for the fresh produce business is set to continue on Wednesday at 2:30pm Singapore/China time with an episode on marketing to China post-pandemic.

Asia Briefing: Marketing to China, which is powered by Fruitnet Live, looks at how China’s consumer and retail landscape have shifted in the wake of Covid-19.

“While the rest of the world remains in the grip of the pandemic, life in China seems to have largely returned to normal in the last quarter of 2020, and the economy is bouncing back,” says Asiafruit’s China editor Yuxin Yang. “While Chinese consumers are spending again, what they buy and how they buy are changing post-pandemic.”