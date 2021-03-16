Amazon opens second London store

Amazon has opened its second bricks-and-mortar convenience store Amazon Fresh in London, next to Wembley Stadium.

It is the second store opening in two weeks by the e-commerce giant, following the launch of its first physical retail site outside North America in Ealing earlier this month.

The second Amazon Fresh branded store also features Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology whereby customers scan the Amazon app on their phones on arrival, fill their bags with products and leave without any interaction with staff or a self-checkout machine.

“The Amazon Fresh store offers customers everything they’d want from their local neighbourhood grocery store with an experience that allows shoppers to simply take what they want and just walk out,” Amazon said.

The new Wembley Park Boulevard store will open from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week. Customer occupancy is limited to 20 to ensure social distancing, with face masks and disposable gloves available on entry.

More Amazon Fresh stores are expected in coming months “in the Greater London area” the company added.