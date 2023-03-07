Luisa Cheshire
Luisa Cheshire is a senior reporter on Fresh Produce Journal, and also writes news and features for Fruitnet titles including Asiafruit and Eurofruit. Luisa joined the group in 2002 as editor of Americafruit after winning the UK's annual horticultural journalist of the year award.
Over the last few years, Luisa has worked on all of Fruitnet's publications and travelled extensively around Asia, North America and Europe reporting on the produce trade.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 3729
- Email:
- luisa@fruitnet.com
Veganuary takes world by storm
YouGov survey confirms that 4 per cent of Brits said they took part in Veganuary 2023 last January
‘Fresh produce market in crisis,’ says ParcelHero
The delivery firm warns that the UK fresh produce market is in crisis since Brexit import rules and the energy crisis have cut supplies
DP World ramps up UK investment
DP World invests £12m in new rail infrastructure at London Gateway as the logistics hub expands to become one of the largest in Europe
Dimbleby blames ‘supermarket culture’ for veg shortages
Government food tsar and restaurateur Henry Dimbleby tells BBC Today programme that supermarket culture – not weather – is to blame for produce shortages in UK
HCP on track to operate from April
The grower-owned entity to take over AHDB Horticulture’s crop protection service is on track to be up and running by mid-April
Logistics UK 'cautiously optimistic' about new NI trade rules
Britain’s logistics sector expresses ‘cautious optimism’ over new UK-EU Northern Ireland trade agreement
UK grocery inflation breaks new record
One quarter of British shoppers struggling as grocery price inflation goes above 17 per cent for the first time
Waitrose welcomes early UK spears
Upmarket UK retailer announces earliest ever British asparagus deal
Boxford and Gardin team up for berry trials
Fruit grower Boxford Farms partners with greenhouse supplier Gardin to test strawberry monitoring technology
Coffey NFU performance ‘surreal’, says Batters
NFU president Minette Batters describes Defra secretary conference comments on UK supply crisis as “surreal” and “out of touch”
Seasonal workers ‘guaranteed 32 hours and living wage’
Farming minister Mark Spencer tells NFU conference that guaranteeing seasonal labourers at least 32 hours paid work a week is “decent thing to do”
Demand for RABI support hits record levels
The national charity supported more farming families in England and Wales than ever in 2022 – but more people in the sector need help, RABI says
UK mushroom supplier switches to sustainable packaging
Graphic Packaging International partners with Smithy Mushrooms to supply fibre-based ProducePack Punnets for exotic mushrooms to UK supermarkets
Puffin Produce to supply Asda with St David’s Day daffodils
Welsh grower to supply Asda stores in Wales with 6m stems ahead of St David’s Day on 1 March
Watercress fills UK salad supply gap
As supermarkets ration fresh produce, one salad vegetable remains in plentiful supply thanks to its growing methods, says supplier
Growers warn of leek shortages as weather hits UK crop
Imports needed earlier than usual, UK growers tell retailers, as challenging conditions cut British leek yields by up to 30 per cent
UK-grown exports reach record high
UK vegetable exports rise 42 per cent in 2022 as value of UK-grown food and drink shipments grows
P&O Ferries teams up with Finnlines to boost Belgium-UK trade
P&O Ferries to strengthen key trade link between Belgium and the UK with new sailings
Shortages force retailers to ration fresh produce
UK supermarkets are rationing fresh fruit and vegetables in stores as crop shortages leave shelves empty
Aldi opens more stores to meet customer demand
Aldi to create more than 6,000 jobs in the UK this year with new store openings as cash-strapped consumers flock to the discounter