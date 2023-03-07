Luisa Cheshire

Luisa Cheshire is a senior reporter on Fresh Produce Journal, and also writes news and features for Fruitnet titles including Asiafruit and Eurofruit. Luisa joined the group in 2002 as editor of Americafruit after winning the UK's annual horticultural journalist of the year award.

Over the last few years, Luisa has worked on all of Fruitnet's publications and travelled extensively around Asia, North America and Europe reporting on the produce trade.