Aldi UK's 'cheapest supermarket'

Aldi has been named as the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket by trade magazine The Grocer, in its independent price comparison survey.



Aldi retains its unbeaten record as it returns as the ‘guest retailer’ in this week’s Grocer 33, just as shoppers start their festive grocery shopping.



The Grocer analysis shows the Big Four supermarkets are £8.32 (18 per cent) more expensive than Aldi on a basket of 33 everyday grocery items, while its most expensive rival Waitrose is £23.24 (50 per cent) pricier.



It also found that shoppers are £7.31 – or 16 per cent – worse off shopping at Tesco than at Aldi on the basket of items.



The news closely follows Aldi being confirmed as the cheapest supermarket in the UK by consumer champion Which? last month.

Its cheapest supermarket price comparison looked at the cost of 23 items, including groceries and household essentials, and Aldi came in cheapest at just £24.24. The same basket of shopping would have cost 14 per cent more at Sainsbury’s.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “The nation knows that Aldi won’t be beaten on price, and it’s great that this is recognised in an independent price comparison once again.

“This has been a challenging year for many, and as we approach the festive season we want shoppers to know they can continue to count on us for the award-winning quality and unbeatable prices they can only find at Aldi.”