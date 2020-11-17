Chile and China sign fresh fruit MOU

The Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (Asoex) and the China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs & Native Produce (CCCFNA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to increase cooperation between the fresh fruit industries of both countries.

The MOU was singed virtually on 17 July by Ronald Bown, chairman of Asoex, Xu Xiaohu, the vice president of CCCFNA.

It is set to promote collaboration across a number of strategic areas regarding the production, export and import of fresh fruits as well as increase the exchange of information for the benefit of both the Chilean and Chinese fresh fruit industries.Under the accord, Asoex and CCCFNA agree to:

— Support trade visits between Chile and China for representatives from each association.

— Exchange technology and technical expertise.

— Exchange statistical data (export and import), regulatory legislation, customs procedures information.

— Support each other’s publicity and promotional activities, where appropriate.

Bown said Asoex was already in constant contact with CCCFNA and this MOU would further enhance the relationship.

“China has become a very important market for Chilean fresh fruits, and, on both sides, we felt that we needed to formalise our current way of working,” said Bown.

“This historic MOU will provide an official framework under which to work by, establishing clearly the areas in which we will be exchanging support. During these uncertain and challenging times, it has never been more important to facilitate and enhance our cooperation with China.”

Xu agreed said it was important for the CCCFNA, behalf the Chinese fresh produce industry, to develop the connection with organisations such as Asoex.

“Already, we have been collaborating on an informal basis with regards to the new regulations introduced during the pandemic,” he said.

“This MOU will serve as an important gateway to promote and strengthen that partnership.”