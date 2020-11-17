Sign up for Asia Briefing: Smart Horticulture Asia

Asia Fruit Logistica ON’s series of free, online briefings for the fresh produce business is set to continue on Wednesday at 2:30pm Singapore/China time with a special episode on the disruptive impact of technology on the fresh produce business.

Asia Briefing: Smart Horticulture Asia, which is powered by Fruitnet Live, previews the programme to this year’s online forum on high-tech horticulture at Asia Fruit Logistica ON.

Chairman of Smart Horticulture Asia Harrij Schmeitz talks to Fruitnet’s John Hey about the big topics on the programme. This year’s Smart Horticulture Asia focuses on ‘Unmanned Growing Concepts’ with a different theme to each day of the event, which livestreams from 13:00-15:00hrs Singapore/China time each day on 18-20 November 2020.

Day One focuses on 'vertical farming', Day Two on 'autonomous growing and robotic harvesting', and Day Three on 'data-driven supply chains'. Schmeitz shares his expert analysis of the exciting trends and developments across each of these fields.

He also delivers exclusive interviews with some of his expert speakers about the latest advances in high-tech horticulture.

Professor Jasper den Besten, a pioneer of vertical farming and partner in Singapore-based start-up Precede, discusses the business case for vertical farming. Rui Andres of Fieldwork Robotics talks about the UK company’s work on robotic harvesting of raspberries

As Schmeitz explains, the Covid-19 pandemic is only accelerating the adoption of such high-tech solutions, and Asia Briefing: Smart Horticulture Asia explores the path on which technology is set to take the industry.

To see Asia Briefing: Smart Horticulture Asia and to take part in a live Q&A discussion, you will need register on the Asia Fruit LOGISTICA ON website. Just head to the website’s Events section and click on Pre-Event Webinars.