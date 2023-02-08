Fruitnet.com Staff
Articles below were published by one of the Fruitnet.com news writers.
- Article
Fruit Logistica welcomes the world
Fruit Logistica opens its doors bigger and better than ever, say organisers
- Article
Asia Fruit Logistica heads back to Hong Kong
Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show returns to AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on 6-8 September 2023
- Article
Asia Fruit Logistica makes strong return
Global industry celebrates coming together again at Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show
- Article
Asia Fruit Awards: winners announced
ClemenGold, Goodfarmer, Makro (Thailand), and Nick Kukulan and Paramount Export Company are the winners of the Asia Fruit Awards 2022
- Article
Join the knowledge hub at Asia Fruit Logistica
Asiafruit Congress and Asiafruit Business Forum take place together on the show floor at Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show
- Article
Road transport prices reach new high
Comment: Transport Exchange Group (TEG) figures show continued rise in road haulage prices and tighter profit margins for logistics firms
- Article
Asia’s premier trade show gets ready to return
Asiafruit Congress Online Preview opened with a look at what to expect at this year’s Asia Fruit Logistica and Asiafruit Congress
- Article
Vertical Farming World Awards finalists unveiled
Zenith Global announces the 2022 Vertical Farming World Awards finalists ahead of ceremony in Brussels later this month
- Article
Be part of Asiafruit’s Lunar New Year Special
With the festive season fast approaching, we want to hear how you’re preparing for the busiest period on Asia’s fresh produce trade calendar
- Article
Statistics Handbook measures Covid impacts
The 2021 edition of the Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook provides expert analysis of key trends in trade across 12 different Asian markets
- Article
Fruit Tech Campus launches new prize
Fruit & Tech Innovation Award will recognise technological advances in the field of fruit growing
- Article
Compostable bag 'meets grower needs'
KM Packaging's compostable bags provide affordable plastic alternative to produce growers, firm says
- Article
'Collaboration key to emissions pledge'
Supply chain optimisation is key to UK food and drink sector meeting net-zero emissions pledge, says logistics consultancy Scala
- Article
Webinar showcases MOYA winner
Online event examines highly successful 'A better choice!' - Shop&Win campaign
- Article
Asiafruit Congress reconnects Asia to the world
New easy-to-use online platform brings top quality content and networking at Asia’s premier conference event on 28-29 September 2021
- Article
Harvesting success with agritech
Distec GM Noel Sheppard and MRS Electronic CEO Günther Dörgeloh discuss how technology can improve farming
- Article
Australia set for record almond harvest
Industry estimates 123,000 tonnes of almonds will be harvested in 2021, up 10 per cent year-on-year
- Article
FPI back online in 2021
India's leading fresh produce event to take place in digital format on 22 April
- Article
Asia Fruit Logistica returns to Hong Kong
Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show is back as the place to meet in a face-to-face format in Hong Kong next September