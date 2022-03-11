Fresh Produce India agenda announced

Fresh Produce India returns on 28 April with a top-quality programme of live interviews, discussions and presentations.

India’s leading fresh produce event, now in its 16th year, takes place online again in 2022 in its proven digital format.

Over 650 industry professionals from 54 countries tuned in to last year’s digital edition, enabling even more fresh fruit and vegetable companies from around the world to discover the exciting market opportunities in India.

Expert speakers at Fresh Produce India take a deep dive into the big market trends and opportunities, providing delegates with practical insights to help drive their business forward and succeed in the high-growth Indian market.

This year’s programme opens with a look at how the tech and digital revolution is reshaping India’s fresh produce landscape, from a growth in online shopping to innovative supply chain solutions.

India doubled its fresh fruit imports in 2021 to a record 720,000 tonnes, with apples accounting for 60 per cent of total volumes. A special session on apples shares the results of recent research into Indian consumer behaviour and retail trends with analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also zones in on the latest marketing campaigns for key apple and pear supplying nations.

India could become the world’s fastest-growing large economy in 2022, and global fresh produce suppliers are stepping up their focus on the expanding consumer market. Fresh Produce India looks at key emerging suppliers taking a long-term approach to market development in India.

Other sessions on the programme feature partner content from platinum sponsors IG International and the Dutch Embassy, curated by Fruitnet.

A session led by the Dutch Embassy focuses on how to improve trade between India and Europe and overcome market access challenges. Case study interviews explore the importance of securing access to climate-resilient varieties for Indian farmers and look at how Indian fruit exporters can best comply with EU food safety standards. European fresh fruit suppliers are also developing their presence in India and the session looks at solutions to improve access for their products.

Fresh Produce India is a free-to-attend event, and Fruitnet’s online platform provides delegates with access to every interactive session, while they can also network with delegates and connect with sponsors. Sessions are available to view live and on-demand, and speakers are on-hand to answer questions during their sessions via the live online chat.

Fresh Produce India presents unrivalled opportunities for companies to showcase their brand to hundreds of industry professionals and to connect with leading buyers and suppliers. Sponsorship packages provide high-profile publicity before, during and after the event.

View the agenda for Fresh Produce India here.