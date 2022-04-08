New logo for Global Plant Genetics

Intellectual property management specialist Global Plant Genetics (GPG) unveiled a new brand identity this week during Fruit Logistica in Berlin.

According to co-owner Rupert Hargreaves, the new logo better reflects the company's global reach.

With a "clean fresh look and a greener colouring", it also conveys the environmental improvements it makes as an almost paperless and remote working organisation.

“The company is almost seven years old now and has come an awful long way in terms of achieving its key aspirations," he commented.

In that short space of time, GPG has become recognised as a leading international player in the management of intellectual property for world-class breeders.

It represents those breeders across a wide range of categories, including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, wine grapes and grape rootstocks, asparagus, and nuts.



"In each product sector, we are proud to represent world-class breeders and scientists delivering a global footprint for the product portfolios," Hargreaves continued.

"This could not happen without the support of those breeders, amazing clients, and a superb team of highly professional and dedicated people at GPG.

"The new branding is a result of considerable feedback from a large number of key stakeholders, who were directly questioned to help the directors positively position the company for the next six to seven years of anticipated high growth."