For fresh fruit and vegetable marketing and distribution in Asia
Carl Collen

BY CARL COLLEN

Download PDF Print

Friday 10th December 2021, 16:58 Hong Kong

Florida citrus industry "continues to fight"

Orange forecast falls in latest USDA projections with grapefruit numbers climbing

Florida citrus industry "continues to fight"

Related Articles

The US Department of Agriculture projected production of Florida oranges at 46m boxes and Florida grapefruit at 4.1m boxes for the 2021/22 citrus season in its December forecast.

Released Thursday (9 December), it marks a decrease from the initial October forecast for Florida Orange production.

However, production projections for Florida grapefruit increased while specialty fruit remained stable.

“Today’s forecast underscores why support from leadership and policymakers is so important," said Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus. "This is an industry that continues to fight and remains a vital component of the state’s economy.

“We are grateful (Florida) governor DeSantis recognises this and has included support for the Florida citrus industry in his budget proposal," Shepp added.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to Asiafruit

Popular news

Read: LatestMost read

AF Digital Edition

Upcoming Events

April to September 2022

 

Keep informed...