Florida citrus industry "continues to fight"

The US Department of Agriculture projected production of Florida oranges at 46m boxes and Florida grapefruit at 4.1m boxes for the 2021/22 citrus season in its December forecast.

Released Thursday (9 December), it marks a decrease from the initial October forecast for Florida Orange production.

However, production projections for Florida grapefruit increased while specialty fruit remained stable.

“Today’s forecast underscores why support from leadership and policymakers is so important," said Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus. "This is an industry that continues to fight and remains a vital component of the state’s economy.

“We are grateful (Florida) governor DeSantis recognises this and has included support for the Florida citrus industry in his budget proposal," Shepp added.