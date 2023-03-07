Carl Collen
Carl Collen is deputy editor of Eurofruit, news editor of Americafruit and news journalist on Asiafruit. He joined the Market Intelligence team in May 2007, having studied broadcast journalism at university.
Since joining the company, Carl has reported extensively on news developments all along the international fresh produce supply chain, travelling from Berlin to Brazil in search of the latest stories from the world of fresh produce.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 3703
- Fax:
- +44 20 7501 0306
- Email:
- carl@fruitnet.com
- Article
Strong finish to 2022 for Dole
Overall revenue and earnings for the full year decreased when compared with 2021, although they did fall in line with the company’s guidance
- Article
Sormac presents lettuce coring solution
At Fruit Logistica in Berlin, the machinery specialist championed its OptiCor system for coring heads of iceberg lettuce
- Analysis
FAO highlights costs of a healthy diet
FAOSTAT data portal shows that Latin America and the Caribbean have the highest cost of a healthy diet compared to other regions
- Article
“Very strong” 2022 for Kuehne and Nagel
Logistics group sees financial improvements across the board as all business units “contributed significantly”
- Article
Vertical farming first for Oppy
Oppy’s first-ever vertical farming partnership begins production in British Columbia
- Analysis
Spanish imports soared in 2022
Fepex says that imports increased in both volume and value, continuing the trend seen in recent years
- Article
Oishii Introduces the Koyo berry
Group’s newly unveiled strawberry product joins the Omakase berry as a vertically farmed option
- Article
Maersk offloads Russian facilities
Group divests logistics assets in Russia as part of decision to discontinue activities in the country
- Analysis
OPN releases State of Organic Produce 2022 report
US organic produce sales increased by 3 per cent while volume decreased by 3.7 per cent in 2022
- Article
Improved fourth quarter at Fresh Del Monte
Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh says the company closed out 2022 in a ”much stronger position” than the previous year
- Article
Oppy brings Spanish garlic to North American consumers
Dollar sales of garlic increased 43 per cent over the last five-year period, according to Nielsen data
- Article
BASF to launch new ToBRFV-resistant tomato seed varieties
Some 25 new seed varieties are at pre-commercial phase with the aim of becoming available in 2023
- Article
Sunkist celebrates 130th anniversary
The longest-standing agricultural co-op in the US marks the occassion with with Sunkist Citrus Day on 1 March
- Article
Greenyard records net sales growth
Like-for-like net sales increased 7.2 per cent during the first nine months of the company’s financial year
- Article
Fairtrade enhances ICT sustainability partnership
Organisations sign new agreement aimed at boosting climate adaptation and gender empowerment efforts among smallholder farmers and enabling them to access new markets
- Article
WCO discusses market developments
The World Citrus Organisation exchanged on consumption trends and market evolution at Fruit Logistica
- Article
Potager secures vertical farm funding
Agri-group repurposes building for its first vertical farm in Germany
- Article
DeltaTrak awarded US patent for FlashTrak system
Global supply chain management system tracks perishable goods from the growing environment to the point of sale
- Article
Fruit Logistica 2023 comes to a successful conclusion
Over 60,000 trade visitors descended on Berlin last week for a truly international fresh produce event
- Article
Oppy recognised with triple honour
Fresh produce group has been rewarded for its workplace, culture, and inspiration to youth