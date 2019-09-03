Eurobanan unveils convenience papaya

Spain’s Grupo Eurobanan has launched a new papaya variety that it claims is smooth and unctuous enough to be eaten with a spoon.

Marketed under the company’s tropical fruit label Isla Bonita, the Steffy Premium Gold is described as having a soft, smooth skin and sweet, juicy flesh that is between the texture of a Golden and Sunrise papaya and almost red in colour. The average size of each fruit is 470-570g.

To mark the launch, Eurobanan held a cooking demonstration by renowned chef Javier Muñoz-Calero, showcasing the characteristics of the new variety, at this month’s Fruit Attraction trade fair in Madrid.

This was followed by a press conference and cocktail evening attended by Steffy’s two official ambassadors, designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and chef Abraham García.

By positioning its new papaya squarely in the convenience sector, Eurobanan will be hoping to repeat the marketing furore generated by the launch of its avocado light in 2017.