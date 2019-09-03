The international marketing magazine for fresh produce buyers in Europe
Mike Knowles

BY MIKE KNOWLES

@mikefruitnet

Download PDF Print

Positive first impressions for new apple Yello

Initial consumer reaction to one of Europe's newest club varieties has apparently been extremely positive

Positive first impressions for new apple Yello

Around 2,000ha of Yello production are expected by 2020

Related Articles

Italian apple marketers Vog and VI.P have reported encouraging early results in Europe and Asia for in-market trials of their new yellow-skinned club variety Yello, which has been billed as a potential upgrade on the established and hugely popular variety Golden Delicious.

Originally from Japan and produced in the South Tyrol region by both organisations, the branded yellow-skinned apple made its commercial debut in Italy in November 2016.

Its progress as a commercial proposition is apparently running ahead of schedule, with the product reportedly attracting a "very good response" during the 2018/19 campaign.

"It is a popular apple that is able to find its place in the wholesale and large-scale distribution markets," a spokesperson for the partnership said.

Feedback from customers and consumers has been "extremely positive" not only in Italy but also in Europe, where a number of commercial channels have been opened to test the fruit's suitability.

Tests in Asia have also been positive, the companies revealed.

Yello-branded apples are a variety called Shinano Gold, a cross between Golden Delicious and Senshu that is characterised by bright yellow skin, crisp flesh and a high level of natural sugars.

Meanwhile, investment in new planting continues, with more than 160,000 new trees – equal to around 40ha – planted in spring 2019.

This year's harvest is expected to see Yello output reach 1,000 tonnes, a figure that is set to double in 2020 to around 2,000 tonnes.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to Eurofruit

Advertise-now-with-Artur

Popular news

Read: LatestMost read

Keep informed...

Google+