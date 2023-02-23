Mike Knowles
Mike Knowles is managing director of Fruitnet Europe, part of Fruitnet Media International – a world leader in fresh produce business news, analysis, and events. With an in-depth knowledge of the global fresh produce trade, Mike has established a reputation as one of the industry's expert commentators.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 3702
- Fax:
- +44 20 7501 0306
- Email:
- michael@fruitnet.com
- Article
Supermarkets and suppliers raise awareness of forced labour risk
A short film produced by Stronger Together highlights problem of worker exploitation in Spain’s agricultural industry
- Article
Albert Heijn airfreight ban touches down at start of June
Dutch supermarket chain says it now sources more than half of its fresh fruit and veg from within the Netherlands
- Article
VentureFruit unveils Tutti, world’s first ever hot-climate apple
New climate-resistant variety is first branded fruit to be released from the Hot Climate Programme, a collaboration between scientists in New Zealand and Spain
- Article
Salad supplier turns over new leaf in fight against waste
Forecast and planning specialist Fresh4cast says better data management helped multinational reduce margin for error by 10,000 boxes per day
- Article
Dutch duo bring fresh melon expertise to United Fruits
New venture LEFresh has spent the past six months developing a melon business for the company, sourcing from Costa Rican supplier Rica Fruta
- Article
BayWa spends millions on better facilities
Group says significant new investment in Germany, Netherlands and New Zealand has improved its ability to supply high-quality fresh produce
- Article
Marlene makes most of winter season with marketing push
The Daughter of the Alps has renewed its support for a number of winter sports events, and continues to focus its efforts on campaigns in Italy, Sweden and Norway
- Article
Dole Europe GmbH puts faith in new managing director Tobias Deil
Company says Deil’s “expert skills” will ensure it maintains and extends it close links with customers in Europe
- Article
Fruit Logistica start-ups present vision of more profitable and sustainable future
Leading trade show for global fresh produce business renews support for data-driven supply chains, artificial intelligence, robotic automation, smart agri, and other advanced systems that unlock new commercial opportunities
- Article
Dole invests in South African tropical fruit export business
Joint venture packhouse with Allesbeste Group provides new platform for growth in avocados, lychees and mangoes
- Article
Kiku adds Alnova to impressive apple line-up
“There is space for both commodities and clubs today in this world,” says chief executive Jürgen Braun
- Article
Jardin Exotics switches to new recycled packaging for passion fruit exports
Colombian supplier is first to use chemically recycled plastic material produced by StePac in partnership with BASF
- Article
TFC Holland relocates as demand for tropical fruit grows
Dutch exotics importer prepares to move to new, state-of-the-art facility in Waddinxveen
- Article
Maersk and IBM throw blockchain system overboard
Full collaboration across the entire global shipping business could not be achieved, admits carrier
- Article
European apple season is “most difficult” in recent years
WAPA president Dominik Wozniak admits lack of workers from Ukraine and increase in costs have hampered campaign
- Article
Water-saving technology makes splash at Interpoma
Twelfth edition of apple-focused trade fair brings issue of water conservation to the fore with its Interpoma Awards
- Article
QC software specialist Clarifruit raises US$12m
Data-drive technology has “almost infinite” potential to cut waste in fresh produce supply chains, says company
- Article
Global Berry Congress makes impressive return
Retailers including Aldi, Lidl, Delhaize, ICA and M&S among those who attended the leading event for the global berry business
- Article
Uncover new berry trends at Global Berry Congress 2022
Fruitnet’s annual event for the international berry business returns to Rotterdam on 15 November
- Article
Produce Business publisher Jim Prevor dies, aged 61
US industry commentator known as the Perishable Pundit also founded industry events in New York and London