ZIM expands refrigerated capacity

Israeli shipping line Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) has announced that it is expanding its refrigerated shipping capacity with 1,000 new containers equipped with Carrier Transicold’s PrimeLINE refrigeration unit.

The company said the new 40-foot high cube containers would help accommodate future growth while ensuring ample refrigerated capacity to support its customers during the Covid-19 crisis.

According to ZIM, many of the new containers will ship highly temperature-sensitive perishable cargoes and high-value pharmaceutical products.

“With thousands of PrimeLINE units already in service to our fleet over many years, the refrigeration system has proven itself to be a highly capable performer,” said Moti Azari, reefer trade manager at ZIM. “The unit’s excellent refrigeration capabilities, energy efficiency and record of reliability, backed by Carrier Transicold’s responsive field support team, are all vitally important to our fleet operations, especially so during these unprecedented times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.”

According to ZIM, the PrimeLINE unit offers multiple advantages, including "rapid temperature pull-down, close temperature control, high energy efficiency and high airflow performance", which the company said were integral to the transportation of high-value cargoes.

“Its efficiency is attributed primarily to an advanced digital scroll compressor that reduces power draw, which also results in reduced carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions,” the company stated. “Carrier helps customers meet the rapidly evolving supply chain demands to make their cold chain activities more efficient through the Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program.”

Kay Henze, international key account manager Global Container Refrigeration at Carrier Transicold, commented: “We appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting ZIM with our PrimeLINE units, which have been the industry sales leader for more than a decade with best-in-class refrigeration performance.”