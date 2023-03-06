Tom Joyce
Tom Joyce is staff journalist on Eurofruit and a key member of the Market Intelligence news team, reporting on breaking developments within the fresh produce business across Europe and the Middle East.
A fluent French speaker, Tom is responsible for covering the French market in addition to other Francophone countries in Europe and Africa, while heading up Eurofruit's coverage of the fruit and vegetable business in North Africa, the Middle East and eastern Europe.
Tom is also editor of Eurofruit's annual Fresh Focus Middle East supplement and programme manager for the Eurofruit Congress Middle East, the region's leading industry conference and networking event held each year in Dubai.
In the past, he has also written about the property and alcoholic drinks industries, following a year translating French books into English.
- Article
Turkish firms offer assistance to earthquake zone
Fresh produce companies in Turkey wasted no time in offering support to those affected by last month’s earthquakes, delivering food packages, fuel and shelter to the disaster zone
- Article
Zeus faces up to higher costs
Greece’s Zeus Kiwi says the past grape season would have been a great one in any average year, as its growers seek to adapt to a future of higher costs
- Article
BelOrta auctions first green peppers of 2023
The Belgian cooperative has announced the sale of the first green peppers of the year, with red and yellow varieties not far behind
- Article
French president promises greater harmonisation
Emmanuel Macron heard about the big challenges facing French growers at the SIA exhibition, vowing to better coordinate national and EU actions concerning pesticides
- Article
Looking up for Egyptian grapes
The depreciation of the Egyptian pound is exacerbating rising costs for Egyptian firms, but progress on new varieties is good news for Egypt, says Karim Fayed, operations manager at Fata Farms
- Article
Moroccan associations respond to UK tomato shortage
Apefel and Amcom say unusual temperature fluctuations to blame for shortening of tomato supplies from Morocco, as effects of climate change increasingly affecting region
- Article
UK organic market withstands pressures
The UK organic market showed its resilience in 2022, recording positive growth in spite of the challenging environment, according to Soil Association Certification
- Article
Logistical issues continue to impact Turkish exporters
Port congestion has eased off in southern Turkey two weeks on from the earthquake, but low availability of trucks, diverted to the disaster zone, is pushing up prices
- Article
Positive expectations for organic apples, says Vog
The South Tyrolean Consortium expects a good season for its wide variety of organic apples, promising the “right apple for every need” all year round
- Article
Vip launches paper packs at BioFach
The Italian apple consortium showed off its new 100 per cent paper packaging at this week’s BioFach exhibition, as well as an array of organic apples
- Article
French apple sector decries Carrefour rebuff
The presence of Polish apples on Carrefour shelves is being taken by the French sector as a dismissal of recent demands for more sustainable pricing from retailers
- Article
BelOrta kicks off Belgian aubergine season
The new aubergine season has got underway underway at Belgian cooperative BelOrta, with demand remaining strong from Belgium’s neighbours
- Article
IFAD ups investment in Somalia
The International Fund for Agricultural Development is “substantially” strengthening support for drought-hit Somalia with the aim of building rural resilience
- Article
Giacovelli points to potential of Puglia grapes
Despite the current challenges, the grape sector in Italy’s Puglia region has huge potential, according to the Giacovelli family
- Article
TNFC highlights CO2-neutral citrus
The Natural Fruit Company’s presence at this year’s Fruit Logistica is “all about sustainability”, according to the company, as it showcases its year-round range of sustainable citrus and melons.
- Article
MENA region must work together on water security
Collaboration between the public and private sectors and use of the latest water efficiency technologies are seen as crucial for the future security of the region
- Article
Serbia’s Agro Belgrade fair unites region
Exhibitors from Serbia, the Balkans and elsewhere came together at Agro Belgrade to make contacts, do business and discuss the latest issues
- Article
Tunisia sees fruit exports rise in 2022
Fruit export volumes from the North African country increased by 41 per cent last year compared with 2021, with watermelons and peaches leading the way
- Article
Artemac helps Orius to control thrips
Belgium’s Biobest says that Artemac provides a cost-effective means of supporting its Orius-System to control thrips in sweet peppers and other crops
- Article
Iranian banana imports change course
Iran is increasingly turning to Indian bananas, as multiple factors reduce the volumes coming from the Philippines and Ecuador and as sanctions continue to limit importers’ options