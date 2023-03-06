Tom Joyce

Tom Joyce is staff journalist on Eurofruit and a key member of the Market Intelligence news team, reporting on breaking developments within the fresh produce business across Europe and the Middle East.

A fluent French speaker, Tom is responsible for covering the French market in addition to other Francophone countries in Europe and Africa, while heading up Eurofruit's coverage of the fruit and vegetable business in North Africa, the Middle East and eastern Europe.

Tom is also editor of Eurofruit's annual Fresh Focus Middle East supplement and programme manager for the Eurofruit Congress Middle East, the region's leading industry conference and networking event held each year in Dubai.

In the past, he has also written about the property and alcoholic drinks industries, following a year translating French books into English.