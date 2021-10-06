The international marketing magazine for fresh produce buyers in Europe
Tom Joyce

BY TOM JOYCE

@tomfruitnet

Download PDF Print

Wednesday 6th October 2021, 10:50 London

BelOrta hails Migo pear quality

Despite volumes being impacted by the spring cold, quality and sizes are expected to be good for the new Belgian Migo pear season

BelOrta hails Migo pear quality

Related Articles

This week, the Belgian Migo pear became fully available at BelOrta, according to Laurent De Smedt, division head of topfruit.
“Given the circumstances, we have had a good harvest with high-quality pears,” he said.

Less favourable weather conditions during the spring may have lowered expectations in terms of volumes compared with previous years, but not in terms of sizes and quality.

“The Migo pears will be slightly bigger compared to last year,” said De Smedt. “In terms of quality, we have also had a good harvest.”

Migo, known as the “friendly pear”, was introduced in 2016 following eight years of research, created by combining the Conference with the Doyenné d'Hiver.

“You can eat this club pear any time and anywhere,” said De Smedt. “Take it with you on the go and enjoy its sweet, refreshing taste and firm bite, with no mess.”

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to Eurofruit

Advertise in EF

Popular news

Read: LatestMost read

Keep informed...

Google+