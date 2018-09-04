Freshuelva launches national blues campaign

Huelva’s soft fruit association Freshuelva has launched a campaign to promote blueberry consumption in Spain.

Under the slogan ‘Dilo con arándanos’ (Say it with blueberries) it will run a series of actions to raise awareness of the nutritious fruit.

In spite of being a leading producer of blueberries, per capita consumption in Spain is one of the lowest in Europe.

Presenting the new campaign, Freshuelva manager Rafael Domínguez said it would consist mainly of promotions on social media, with the support of local celebrities such as sportsman Emilio Martín and actor Antonio de la Torre, as well as different influences.

Tasting events will also be carried out in parks in Madrid and Barcelona in May.

Huelva has seen a rapid expansion in blueberry acreage in recent years and the surge in output has increased awareness within the sector of the need to seek new markets.

Most of the blueberries grown in Huelva are sold in Europe – principally Germany, the UK and the Netherlands. The government has also started the process of negotiating access to the Chinese market.

Since 2013, the number of hectares of blueberry production has increased by 58 per cent, reaching almost 3,000 this season.



