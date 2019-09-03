Brazil ships first mangoes to RSA

Brazil has exported its first mangoes to South Africa since gaining access to the market. The shipment, from the São Francisco Valley, arrived in late September, reports the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA).

Several containers are due to be sent between now and the beginning of the South Africa at the end of November.

“Recently, the region exported the first 25-tonne consignment to the African country, a result of years of negotiations between the governments of both countries with the support of the CNA and Brazilian Fruit Association Abrafrutas,” the CNA said in a statement

The CNA’s technical advisor, Eduardo Brandão, said Brazilian mangoes had the potential to do well in South Africa and exports would likely increase in the coming years.

“We saw in South Africa a potential market in international fairs and we signalled to the ministry of agriculture our interest in selling to this market,” he explained.

Brazil exported US$73m of fresh and dried mangoes between January and August this year.

The São Francisco Valley is the main exporter of the fruit, accounting for more than 90 per cent of total shipments.