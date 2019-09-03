New directors at WAC

Jorge Sanchez and Miles Kohl will join re-elected members Dave Robinson, Michael Roche, and West Mathison on the Washington Apple Commission board of directors for a three-year term.

“It is a pleasure to have three returning board members. Their experience and dedication bring immeasurable value to the table,” Todd Fryhover, Washington Apple Commission president said. “I am confident Jorge Sanchez and Miles Kohl will serve the board well with their knowledge and commitment to the success of the Washington apple industry.”

Sanchez and Kohl bring a different perspective to the board, being traders in the industry as they join the three reappointed members who are growers. They will replace outgoing members Mark Zirkle and Greg Clevenger who have served for 12 and 9 years respectively.

In a statement, the Washington Apple Commission said, “it is the mission of the Washington Apple Commission to serve the Washington apple industry by increasing consumer demand through innovative marketing and promotions in international markets.”