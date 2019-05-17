Camellia Aebischer
Camellia Aebischer is a staff journalist for Asiafruit and Produce Plus. She has previously worked as a journalist for the trade publication Grapegrower & Winemaker, and spent time studying the food industry at Adelaide University.
Contact info
- Email:
- camellia@fruitnet.com
BigBasket expands to Kerala
Indian retailer now has presence in 26 cities across nation following expansion into coastal state
Risk analysis for Chinese citrus to US
Five types of citrus fruit from China pending access to US following two years of research on phytosanitary measures
Amazon, Alibaba leading retail brands
A new report found the two retail brands rank higher than big names like McDonald's, Nike or Louis Vuitton
China hits back with tariffs
Following a recent increase to 25 per cent on Chinese goods to the US, China has retaliated against US imports
US implements 25 per cent tariff
Threatened increase in tariffs on Chinese goods now in place with deal still pending between US and China
Carrefour China rumoured for sale
French retailer denies rumours its looking to offload its China operations as online shopping trend grows
Increase in agriculture at BayWa
First quarter earnings for BayWa in 2019 saw positive results in the company’s agriculture division
Red Rich Fruits’ huge tech investment
Australian packer contracts New Zealand software provider to add its post-harvest solution to four key sites
APL extends JTV service
The Japan Thailand Vietnam service will have a stronger focus on South-East Asia from 2 June
Citrus Australia hard on biosecurity
CEO Nathan Hancock said deliberate biosecurity breaches could decimate industry and should be harshly penalised
Hurdles in Chinese avocado market
Chinese importer said drop in avocado price positive for consumers who are still mostly unfamiliar with the fruit
Australian Hass back for record season
New plantings in the ground driving production volumes up 9 per cent to 95,000 tonnes this season
Malaysian durian festival in Beijing
Ahead of access for its durian, the Malaysian Government held promotions on the ground in China
Australian grapes grow in Korea
Export volumes of Australian table grapes have nearly quadrupled to Korea following tariff-free access
Envy apples begins third season
Montague to market third season of Australian-grown Envy apples in exclusive supply deal with Woolworths
Natavo range launched internationally
Full range of avocado products that stave off browning for ten days launched to international market
US renews China tariff threat
US proposing to escalate tariffs on US$200bn of goods from 10 per cent to formerly mentioned 25 per cent
Zespri celebrates 20 healthy years in China
Promotions focused on health benefits of kiwifruit continue to drive sales in Asian nation for single-desk marketer
Honestbee CEO departs from firm
CEO and co-owner Joel Sng rumoured to have been let go ahead of official announcement of his resignation
MyFood Tag confusion in Malaysia
New certification on fresh produce exports from Malaysia to Singapore not understood by all producers and traders