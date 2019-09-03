New Zealand named hosts of 2023 World Avocado Congress

The 10th World Avocado Congress (WAC) will be held in New Zealand in 2023, by which time, total sales are anticipated to grow to $280m.

New Zealand has over 4,000 hectares of avocado plantations and contributes 2 per cent of global avocado production as the world’s ninth largest avocado exporter.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, played an influential role in convincing voters to pick the country by inviting them to come and experience New Zealand’s natural beauty and unique adventures, to meet their friendly people, as well as the opportunity to see first-hand New Zealand’s avocado industry.

NZ Avocado chief executive, Jen Scoular, said the decision is an extraordinary achievement for New Zealand’s avocado industry.

“We are incredibly proud to have won the votes of the global avocado community. It’s been an amazing team effort to put forward this bid, across the NZ Avocado team, Tourism New Zealand, the New Zealand Embassy in Colombia and NZTE”, said Scoular.

It is anticipated over 3,000 delegates, comprised of growers, researchers, marketers, tech innovators and investors, will travel to New Zealand in 2023.

By hosting the congress, New Zealand will have an opportunity to demonstrate it’s growing practises, food safety and quality systems, and the ethical treatment of growers and communities that live in avocado growing regions.

It also provides the opportunity to access innovation, global knowledge and science to support the growth of the sector.

NZ Avocado chair, Tony Ponder, said the announcement is one the entire industry can be proud of, “It is a terrific win, testament to the incredibly hard work across the team and across countries. It is an amazing opportunity for all avocado growers in New Zealand to hear first-hand from avocado experts about current and emerging innovation and technology. And of course to network and share their avocado stories.”

In being named hosts of the 2023 WAC, New Zealand edged out Mexico, the largest avocado exporter in the world, and Kenya, the sixth largest exporter of avocados globally.

The bid to host the WAC was supported by Tourism New Zealand, the New Zealand Embassy in Colombia and NZTE.