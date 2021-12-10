Chris Komorek
Chris Komorek is a staff journalist for Asiafruit and Produce Plus. He has a Bachelor of Media from the University of Adelaide.
Malaysians seek immunity boosting products
Sales in lead up to Christmas and Lunar New Year period focus on fruit and vegetables high in nutrients
Tōpa to debut in China
New brand of Australian-grown stonefruit to reach Chinese shores in time for Lunar New Year celebrations
Australian horticulture prices increase
Covid-19 related disruptions see Australian shoppers pay more for homegrown fruit and vegetables
Dole joins forces with Clarifruit
Innovative commercial partnership develops next-gen quality control platform for fruit and vegetables
USApple seeks better terms with India
Industry body requests removal of Trump-era steel and aluminium tariffs to restart apple exports to India
Korean apple production tipped to grow
Favourable weather during flowering period likely to result in 6.8 per cent increase in overall volume
Gold Coast to host 2022 BerryQuest International
Global berry industry to meet in Queensland for three days of insights and networking
Tough season for Chinese-grown Fuji
Combination of factors including weak domestic market and increased freight rates leaves growers disappointed
Citrus Australia slams piece rate decision
Fair Work Commission’s call to install a minimum horticulture rate will not address exploitation, says peak industry body
FPSC A-NZ announces new appointments
Andreas Klieber appointed chair, with four new directors added to expanded board
Avocados Australia seeks government support
Peak industry body wants federal government to help secure export access to Japan for Queensland-grown fruit
South Australia has a new ‘cherry king’
Anthony Romeo’s winning bid for Adelaide Hills-grown cherries raises A$50,000 for Camp Quality
Citrus planting underway at Glen’s Hill
Sumo Citrus, Cara Cara and Afourer being planted at Agriculture Capital’s first greenfield site in Australia
National Fruit Fly Council appoints new manager
Former chief executive of Fruit Growers Tasmania, Stuart Burgess, to lead Hort Innovation funded programme
Qualipac pilots OmniOrder
Digital trading and supply chain optimisation platform to be used by Queensland-based vegetable grower
China to import more tropical fruit
Asean members set to benefit from China’s ambition to buy Rmb 150bn of agricultural products over next five years
Ross Skinner calls time
Chief executive of Almond Board of Australia steps down after 11 years in role
Sachin Ayachit joins Fair Farms
Growcom announces new National Program Manager for its Fair Farms programme
LaManna ready for life after lockdown
Anthony Di Pietro talks openly about challenges the company has overcome over the last two years
CBA offers discounted loans for farmers
Leading bank launches pilot loan programme aimed at financing upgrades to reduce farm emissions