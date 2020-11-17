Seatrade adds second Dover service

Port of Dover Cargo is now officially the UK port of call for Seatrade’s Zodiac and Rayo Reefer services, meaning the reefer operator will now visit the port twice a week.

Dover now becomes Seatrade’s UK hub to ensure the quickest possible transit of fruit from the Caribbean and Central and South America into Europe.

According to Seatrade, the recent arrival of the Swedish Stream vessel into Dover from Puerto Barrios marked the first of regular visits to the UK Port by the Zodiac service, connecting the Caribbean with Europe and on its way back, France with Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras.

It joins the Rayo Reefer Service which launched in Dover over ten years ago, connecting the ports of Puerto Bolivar, Guayaquil and Paita directly with the UK and France.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Seatrade back to Dover for many regular calls now and into the future," said Nik Scott-Gray, general manager at Port of Dover Cargo. "Port of Dover has an excellent trade in perishable cargo, so we are pleased to be the UK port of choice for two major Seatrade services.

"Port of Dover Cargo is unrivalled with its efficiency and strategic location next to the world’s busiest shipping lane, so we are perfectly placed to help deliver Seatrade’s fast, direct and dedicated transits," Scott-Gray added.



Pablo Gonzalez, commercial general manager, Streamlines NV, on behalf of Seatrade, said: “The exceptional location of the Port of Dover, plus the facilities available in the new Cargo Terminal West make it the ideal UK port to deliver our Zodiac and Rayo services, which provide the fastest transit of fresh fruit into Europe to ensure the longest possible shelf life.

"We look forward to enjoying Dover’s operational excellence, which is something of great importance to our clients, particularly in terms of warehousing and deliveries. I am sure our partnership will take Port of Dover Cargo’s already fantastic experience of handling temperature controlled products to new heights.”