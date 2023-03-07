Michael Barker
Michael Barker is a contributing editor to the Fresh Produce Journal and other Fruitnet titles. He was editor of FPJ from 2010 to 2019, and continues to write and comment regularly on the food and agriculture sectors.
A journalist, editor and writer with broad experience across a wide range of media in the UK and abroad, Michael is also author of sci-fi comedy The Improbable Tale of How I Saved the Universe.
He previously worked as fresh foods editor on esteemed UK retail weekly The Grocer, having previously worked as editor of Commercial Grower and news editor of The Grower.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 20 7501 0316
- Fax:
- +44 20 7501 0306
- Email:
- michael@fpj.co.uk
- Article
Florette and Higgidy team up for cross promotion
Partnership sees healthy brands offer money-off coupons for each other’s products
- Article
Naylor Farms unveils €38m brassica plan
Coleslaw cabbage grower reveals huge plan for brassica protein factory
- Article
Andrew Taylor joins Tozer Seeds
Taylor becomes account manager following Alec Roberts’ retirement
- Article
BAPL to rank retailers on buying British
Industry body begins publishing ranking of which stores are backing British apple growers
- Article
New award in honour of Caroline Drummond
Three organisations come together to present a new award for outstanding individual achievement
- Article
Abel & Cole hits donation milestone
Box scheme firm has now given over a million portions of fruit and veg to charity
- Article
Fresh Leaf Co. hits Iceland shelves
Vertical farm-produced red + green mix is promising longer shelf life and sustainable production values
- Article
Lords opens horticulture inquiry
Industry invited to submit evidence to major inquiry into sector challenges
- Article
Waitrose and Heston to part company
Successful partnership comes to an end after 12 years, with Waitrose focusing on own label
- Article
Tesco hits UK LEAF certification milestone
Supermarket completes rollout of certification across UK fruit and veg suppliers, with focus turning to its global base
- Article
Lelliott named interim chair at CGMA
Interim appointment comes in the wake of David Frankish’s departure
- Article
NFU launches horticulture resilience plan
Sector plan outlines opportunities, barriers and asks of government
- Article
Labour makes 50 per cent British pledge
Sir Keir Starmer makes commitment to British farming, promising a more rural-centric government
- Article
Government drops seasonal labour premium wage
Farming minister Mark Spencer confirms workers on the visa scheme will no longer have to be paid more
- Article
Sunak thanks British farmers
PM makes video appearance at NFU Conference to insist he’s standing up for farmers
- Article
‘Clock ticking’ for government to back farming
NFU president Minette Batters says government needs to back its words with actions
- Article
Aldi plans London expansion
Discounter is offering incentives to agents who can identify spots for new supermarkets in the capital
- Article
Sainsbury’s launches £2 fruit and veg boxes
‘Taste Me, Don’t Waste Me’ boxes will combat food waste and offer an affordable option
- Article
Asda plans online grocery ‘transformation’
Supermarket partners with Publicis Sapient to accelerate its move away from Walmart systems
- Article
Abel & Cole in eco-labelling first
Veg box supplier becomes the first retailer to introduce eco labels on its entire fresh produce range