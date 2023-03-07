Michael Barker

Michael Barker is a contributing editor to the Fresh Produce Journal and other Fruitnet titles. He was editor of FPJ from 2010 to 2019, and continues to write and comment regularly on the food and agriculture sectors.

A journalist, editor and writer with broad experience across a wide range of media in the UK and abroad, Michael is also author of sci-fi comedy The Improbable Tale of How I Saved the Universe.

He previously worked as fresh foods editor on esteemed UK retail weekly The Grocer, having previously worked as editor of Commercial Grower and news editor of The Grower.