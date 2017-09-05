Kenyan avo exporter to diversify into oil

Kenya’s Keitt Exporters is exploring potential new opportunities in added value avocado products to help mitigate risk and ongoing trading restrictions with China and Taiwan.

The company is looking at processes and machinery to produce avocado oil as a way of gaining further value from the fresh product, according to sales and marketing manager Grace Thuita. Although still in the early stages, the company is hopeful that diversifying into oil could provide more value and security to suppliers as global avocado demand continues to soar.

“We have seen a lot of growth in our avocado business, especially in the Far East markets,” she said. “What we want to do is educate the industry about Kenya’s availability and logistics.”

Keitt exports Hass avocados between March and August with some off-season crop also available. The company exported 350 containers during last year’s season and this is growing by between 10 and 20 per cent, Thuita said.

“Most enquiries we have are from China, though we are still experiencing trade restrictions with China and Taiwan. This is something the government has to sort out.”

Keitt Exporters is now investing in own production of Hass to give the company greater control over quality, and allow better forecasting for export orders, she added.