 Kenyan avo exporter to diversify into oil

The international marketing magazine for fresh produce buyers in Europe
Nina Pullman

BY NINA PULLMAN

@nina_pullman

Download PDF Print

Kenyan avo exporter to diversify into oil

Keitt Exporters is looking at how avocado oil could bring more value as trade restrictions with China continue to stall exports

Kenyan avo exporter to diversify into oil

Keitt Exporters is exhibiting at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong

Related Articles

Kenya’s Keitt Exporters is exploring potential new opportunities in added value avocado products to help mitigate risk and ongoing trading restrictions with China and Taiwan.

The company is looking at processes and machinery to produce avocado oil as a way of gaining further value from the fresh product, according to sales and marketing manager Grace Thuita. Although still in the early stages, the company is hopeful that diversifying into oil could provide more value and security to suppliers as global avocado demand continues to soar.

“We have seen a lot of growth in our avocado business, especially in the Far East markets,” she said. “What we want to do is educate the industry about Kenya’s availability and logistics.”

Keitt exports Hass avocados between March and August with some off-season crop also available. The company exported 350 containers during last year’s season and this is growing by between 10 and 20 per cent, Thuita said.

“Most enquiries we have are from China, though we are still experiencing trade restrictions with China and Taiwan. This is something the government has to sort out.”

Keitt Exporters is now investing in own production of Hass to give the company greater control over quality, and allow better forecasting for export orders, she added. 

comments powered by Disqus

Know someone who should receive Fruitnet Daily News?

Recommend our free email

Advertise-now-with-Artur

Popular news

Read: LatestMost read

Keep informed...

Google+