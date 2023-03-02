Fred Meintjes
Fred Meintjes is Market Intelligence's southern African correspondent, reporting regularly from Cape Town on developments in the region's fresh produce sector for Americafruit, Asiafruit, Eurofruit and the Fresh Produce Journal.
An expert commentator on the international fresh produce business, Fred previously worked as group manager of corporate affairs at Capespan, which at the time was South Africa's single-desk exporter for all fruit shipments out of the country.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +27 21 712 8817
- Email:
- fredmeintjies@fruitnet.com
Power problems for South African citrus
With EU citrus regulations an ongoing problem, the industry has now been hurt by the country’s electricity supply issues
South African avocado export crop to increase
Following a disappointing 2022 season, the industry expects a rise in volumes this year
Fresh produce probe in South Africa
South Africa is known as an important international supplier of fresh produce, but it also has a large local consumer market
South African citrus calls for presidential support
South African citrus industry takes dispute with the European Union to the highest debating room in Parliament
Southern African citrus exports to Russia surpass expectations
Exports to the country increase despite the difficulties caused by the war in Ukraine
South Africa’s late table grape regions report good crops
With less than three months of the country’s grape season left, the focus is now firmly on the mid- and late-season regions of the Western Cape
South Africans call for political intervention after citrus stalemate
With the country’s citrus growers set to decide on their future market supply, exports to the EU remain up in the air
South Africa expects average apple and pear export crop
Three years of significant growth in South African apple and pear exports ends with moderate predictions for 2023
Southern African citrus volumes set to boom
The business faces comprehensive planning over next two months as it sets its sights on the next ten years
South Africa’s electricity issues threaten fruit industry
As the grape and stonefruit seasons peak and the apple and pear harvests begin, the country’s failing electricity network has become a problem
Sun shines on Namibian grape growers
It is a tale of two countries for Namibian and South African grape growers along the Orange River
Testing time for early South African grape producers
The true status of the South African table grape harvest is emerging as the new year comes around
Concern over future of South African citrus business
Dealing with expected growth in South African citrus production over the next ten years could be challenging
Sweet success for ClemenGold
The South African citrus brand has won a leading award in what is a tough Asian market
South Africa mops up after heavy rainfall
Some disruption has been reported in South Africa’s Western Cape region after inclement weather strikes
Citrus exports rise in South Africa despite tough season
Challenging 2022 sees the country’s citrus growers export less fruit than originally predicted, although volumes were still up on the previous campaign
Culteva platform could have worldwide impact
South African data collection and evaluation platform may create trust amongst growers when it comes to planted varieties
Paul Clüver handed conservation award
Former Capespan and Unifruco chairman rewarded for his conservation work on his family fruit farm in Elgin, South Africa
South African blueberry business cleans up after strikes
The true picture of the impact of port strikes on the South African blueberry business will only be known at the end of the year
Mixed plum breeds make their mark
New-look ‘interspecific’ plum varieties are making headway in South Africa, offering greater options for exporters