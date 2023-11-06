Garry White

Chief investment commentator at financial services firm Charles Stanley

  • AdobeStock_525756537
    Article

    ‘Promising future for UK agri-tech’

    2023-11-06T11:39:00

    Comment: In 2013, the UK government launched a £160m ‘agritech strategy’ to leverage world-class scientific research and transform the ag sector. Ten years on, investment commentator Garry White finds out how it’s doing

  • AdobeStock_525756537
    Article

    ‘Promising future for UK agri-tech’

    2023-11-06T11:32:00

    Comment: In 2013 the UK government invested £160m in an ‘agritech strategy’ to leverage world-class scientific research and transform the ag sector. Investment commentator Garry White finds out whether, 10 years on, it has paid off