Michele Dall'Olio
Michele Dall'Olio is chief operating officer of Fresh4cast, based in London. The company uses machine learning and advanced technologies to increase profits and reduce waste for businesses through customised forecasting and planning solutions.
Contact info
- Email:
- michele.dallolio@fresh4cast.com
- Website:
- fresh4cast.com
- Comment
Comment: Produce decision-makers want to break free
So-called decision intelligence technology could change the way fresh produce companies plan their supply and respond to changes in the market
- Comment
Comment: Smart forecasting, smarter decisions
New technological advances can create competitive advantages when it comes to demand planning in fresh produce